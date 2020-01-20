|
|
Ruthann Holt Bailey
Swannanoa -
Ruthann Holt Bailey, 77, of Swannanoa went to be with our Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Ruthann was born August 14, 1942 in Buncombe County to the late Hubert and Jesse Wagner Holt and was a resident of Swannanoa most of her life. She was a graduate of Owen High School and Blanton's Business College. Throughout her professional career, Ruthann was a secretary at AVX Ceramics in Myrtle Beach, SC, UNCA and WCU with the longest tenure at Drexel Furniture Company and Nationwide Insurance Agency in Black Mountain, NC.
Ruthann began to play the piano and sing in church at a young age. She was a proud, loyal and active member of the Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Black Mountain where she served as the church pianist and choir director. She also attended the Faith Community Church in Black Mountain with her husband, Earl.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Bailey of Swannanoa; a son, Tommy Mooney and his wife, Jackie of Clyde, NC; a stepson, Glenn Bailey and wife, Amy of Palm Harbor, FL; a stepdaughter, Amanda Bailey Casey of Columbus, NC; along with two step grandsons, Craig and Jackson; and three step granddaughters, Jennifer, Mikyla and Delena.
Join us as we celebrate her life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals with Pastor Jerry Wicker and Reverend Lisa Beth White officiating. The graveside service will be in the Mountain View Memorial Park immediately following the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals.
Memorial donations may be directed to Four Seasons Hospice, 211 N. Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792 or https://www.fourseasonsfdn.org/memorial-gift/circle-of-love/col-gift/.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020