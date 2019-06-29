Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Black Mountain, NC
Ryan Kalen McClure Obituary
Ryan Kalen McClure

Weaverville - Ryan Kalen McClure, age 35, of Weaverville, died Wednesday, June 23, 2019.

His funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Trinity Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Ralph Sexton, Jr. and Rev. Glenn Meadows will officiate.

Burial will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 in Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.

The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:30 p.m., Sunday at the church.

West Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Bethel Colony of Mercy, 1675 Bethel Colony Road, Lenoir, NC 28645.

For his complete obituary, go to www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 29, 2019
