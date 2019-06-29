|
|
Ryan Kalen McClure
Weaverville - Ryan Kalen McClure, age 35, of Weaverville, died Wednesday, June 23, 2019.
His funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Trinity Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Ralph Sexton, Jr. and Rev. Glenn Meadows will officiate.
Burial will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 in Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:30 p.m., Sunday at the church.
West Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Bethel Colony of Mercy, 1675 Bethel Colony Road, Lenoir, NC 28645.
For his complete obituary, go to www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 29, 2019