|
|
S. Philip Burton
Chicago, IL - S. Philip Burton, 79, passed away on Thursday Oct. 17, 2019 at his residence in Chicago, IL. Phil was born April 28, 1940, in Sparr, FL to Stephen Paul and Florence Eckel Burton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Douglas Burton, and sister Lorraine Marran.
Phil grew up in Sparr, FL, where he attended Ocala High School. He graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University with a Bachelor's in Music, and from the University of Cincinnati with a Masters in Music. He served in the US Navy as Personelman aboard the USS Petrel (ASR-14) and was a Plank Owner aboard the USS Canopus (AS-34) during the Vietnam War. He lived in Daytona Beach, FL for over 30 years. Phil had a strong baritone voice and started a career in radio as an announcer for WNDB and WSBB AM radio stations. He also did voice-over work for a video about Ponce Inlet Lighthouse and a tugboat that sank off the coast there. He sang tenor for the Bel Canto singers, was MC at Daytona Beach BandShell for pops concerts in the '70s, taught Choral at Mainland High School for a year and was Organist/Choir Director for St. James Episcopal Church and Day School Ormond Beach for 3 years. He taught computer science at Daytona Beach Community College as well as being an entrepreneur and part owner of Creativision in Holly Hill, FL making Navy Aircraft Training Programs using VHS, film strips, slides and cassettes in the early 1980's. He was active in the Optimist Club and Boy Scouts. He was both a Cub Scout Pack Leader and Webelo Den Leader for Pack 401 chartered by Ortona Elementary School from 1975 to 1979. He was also a Committee Member and Chairman for Boy Scout Troop 468 chartered by the First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach, FL. He moved to Asheville, NC after retirement and enjoyed classical music, traveling, cooking, entertaining, hiking the trails along the Blue Ridge Parkway, computers and keeping up with new technology. He was an active member of the Democratic Party, and fought for social justice and equality for all members of society.
He is survived by his former wife Barbara Burton, sons Jeff & (Laura) Burton, Eric Burton; sisters Kathleen Romann and Sylvia Burton; 3 grandchildren and close friend and former partner Ron Hilton.
A memorial service will be held at the Breakers at Edgewater Beach, Chicago, IL on Nov. 4th at 11 am.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019