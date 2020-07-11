1/1
Sabrina M. Wade
Sabrina M. Wade

Rock Hill - Ms. Sabrina M. Wade, 62, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Pastor Shannon Ford officiating. Burial will be in Asheville, NC at a later date.

Born in Asheville, NC, Ms. Wade was the daughter of the late Troy McHone and the late Dixie Johnson McHone. She was a preschool teacher and loved children. Sabrina then became a stay at home mom and raised her three daughters. She was a very giving person and was always willing to do anything for her family. She also enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time with her brothers and sister.

Surviving are three daughters, Kirstin (Russell) Dippel of Lancaster, SC, Collette (Adam) Doe of Charleston, SC and Julianne Wade of Charlotte, NC; her grandson, Brooks Dippel; her sister, Vicky Wayman; and two brothers, Chad McHone and Ted McHone.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3:30pm on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, Rock Hill, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Wade's name to the American Lung Association, 1817 Gadsden St., Columbia, SC, 29201.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
