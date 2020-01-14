|
Sadie Berry
Swannanoa - Sadie Berry, 101 of Swannanoa passed away Friday, January 10, 2020.
Mrs. Berry was born September 2, 1918 in Burke County to the late Lonnie and Minnie C. Murphy and was a resident of Swannanoa for most of her life.
Sadie was proud to be a servant of Jesus Christ and her faith and relationship with her Lord was of greatest importance to her.
Sadie owned and operated Berry's Feed and Seed with her late husband, Alvin Berry for over 40 years. At the age of 99, Sadie went to work five days a week and knew most of the inventory in the store and had the prices memorized. She conducted weekly meetings, interacted with customers and answered the phone. Sadie loved the Swannanoa Valley and serving the community daily in the store up until her health declined in recent years.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Berry of Asheville and Patrick Berry and wife, Christina of Florida; and niece, Estelle Newton of Lenoir, NC.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals with Rev. James Lamb officiating. Burial will be in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
