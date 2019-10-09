|
|
Sally Sprouse Womble
Hendersonville - Bertha "Sally" Sprouse Womble, 88, of Hendersonville, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
A native of Lee County, NC, she was a daughter of the late George and Annie Williams Sprouse. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Bernice Womble, who died in 2007; one daughter, Kathy Womble Phillips, who died in 1991 and three brothers, George Sprouse Jr, Marshall Sprouse and Kenneth Sprouse.
Sally dedicated her life to her family. She and William were happily married for 57 years. She was a member of Arden First Baptist Church from 1962 until her passing. Sally's faith was important to her and she instilled her values to her family.
Sally is survived by one daughter, Sylvia Womble Jacques (Jay) of Mountain Home. ID; two sons, George Edward "Eddie" Womble (Lynn) of Fletcher and Ronald Wayne Womble (Karen) of Arden; four grandchildren, Billy, Heather and Josh Phillips and Ronnie Womble, as well as eight great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Calvary Churchyard in Fletcher.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that memorial donations be made to Arden First Baptist Church, 3839 Sweeten Creek Road, Arden, NC 28704 or to a charity of one's own choice.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory with the family, please visit Sally's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019