Sally Tweed Baughn
Preble County, OH - Sally Irene Tweed Baughn of Preble County, Ohio, died 4:00 A.M. on June 7, 2019 at 77 years of age.
She was a native of Madison County, N.C., born July 31, 1941, and was a daughter of the late James Freeman and Evelyn Lee Payne Tweed.
Mrs. Baughn was employed by the US Army as a civil servant and resigned from her employment in 1987 when her family moved to Preble Co, OH. She homeschooled her son, Joshua, from third thru twelfth grades.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, James Anthony Baughn and Jared Dylan Baughn, and her brother, Thomas E. Tweed.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Mrs. Baughn is survived by her husband, Christopher J. Baughn of the home, her son, Joshua Dylan Baughn and wife Catalina, of Columbus, OH and a niece, Brandi Tweed Wolf and husband Eric, of Sahuarita, AZ.
Mrs. Baughn was lucky to have been found and loved by a wonderful husband, Chris, and they were married in Hampton, VA on Aug. 21, 1973.
During their life together, they lived in Virginia, Seoul (Yongsan) South Korea, Georgia, and Ohio.
Mrs. Baughn has given her remains as an anatomical gift to Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University.
Her ashes will be interred in Rockafield Cemetery on the campus of Wright State University. A life memorial will be placed in the family plot in Whiteman Cemetery, Madison Co, OH.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 9, 2019