Sam Holman Jordan
Hillsborough, NC - Sam Holman Jordan, formerly a longtime resident of Asheville, NC, died peacefully on March 7th at Brookshire Nursing Center in Hillsborough, NC. He had been a resident at Brookshire since 2011.
A Graveside Service will be held at the former Generostee ARP Church cemetery on Saturday, March 16th at 3:30 PM. The facility is now The Sanctuary of Praise and is located at 1788 Parker Bowie Road, Iva, South Carolina.
He was born in Brevard, NC on January 15, 1917 to the late Thomas Hayden Jordan and Sallie Osteen Jordan. He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Jordan, sisters Ruth and Josephine Jordan, and wife of 71 years - Mildred Brown Jordan.
Sam is survived by his sister, Julia Winchester; son, R. Sam Jordan; wife, Gretchen Jordan; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a World War II veteran joining the Army in 1942 and was assigned to the 474th AAA Automatic Weapons Battalion serving as a medic in charge of the headquarters aid station. Their campaigns included: Normandy; Northern France; Ardennes; Rhineland; Central Europe. Staff Sergeant Jordan was discharged in November, 1945.
Jordan retired in 1984 from the US Postal Service with over 30 years of service working a downtown Asheville route as a letter carrier. He was a member and former president of the Asheville branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers.
Sam was a member and former president of the G and W Investment Club. He was a founding member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Asheville, NC and served as a Deacon, Elder, and superintendent of their pre-school program.
Memorials may be sent to a . Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough is caring for the Jordan family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 13, 2019