1/1
Sammie Allen Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sammie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sammie Allen, Jr.

Sammie Allen, Jr. passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. A public viewing will be from 11:00 am-1:00 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. A memorial service will be at 12:30 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020 also in the chapel. Urn burial will follow at the WC State Veterans Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a face covering and practice social distancing protocols. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved