Sammie Allen, Jr.
Sammie Allen, Jr. passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. A public viewing will be from 11:00 am-1:00 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. A memorial service will be at 12:30 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020 also in the chapel. Urn burial will follow at the WC State Veterans Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a face covering and practice social distancing protocols. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com
.