Sammy Jones Cabe
WEAVERVILLE - Sammy Jones Cabe, age 76, of Weaverville, died Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Sammy was born November 18, 1942 in Buncombe County to the late Sam Q. and Ruth Burnette Jones; she was a resident of Buncombe County all of her life. She was a 1961 graduate of North Buncombe High School where she was an avid basketball player. Sammy worked for the Credit Bureau of Asheville and later at WLOS TV. She was a caretaker of numerous people. Sammy was a member of Piney Mountain Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Cook.
Surviving are her son, Robert "Bob" Perry of Mars Hill; sisters, Shelby "Dean" Shelton, Jane Higgins and husband Phil, and Pat Burnette, all of Weaverville; granddaughter, Amanda Perry of Weaverville and Madelyn Perry of Mars Hill; great-granddaughter, Carolina Perry of Weaverville; and longtime friend, Bonnie Hyder Hurst.
Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville. Rev. Steve Freeman will officiate. Burial will follow in Piney Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery, Weaverville.
The family will receive friends 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
At other times, the family will be at the home of Shelby Shelton.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Ms. Cabe's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 24, 2019