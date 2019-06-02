Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sammy Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sammy Parker


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sammy Parker Obituary
Sammy Parker

Weaverville - Sammy Parker, age 61, of Weaverville went to be with his Lord Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Sammy was born September 17, 1957 in Buncombe County where he had lived all of his life. He was a 1975 graduate of N.B. High School. Sammy was a service manager in the HVAC industry. An avid golfer, gardener and cook, he was a "jack of all trades". He loved going to Bear Lake. He was the son of Barbara Dillingham Parker Bache of Burnsville and the late Robert "Bob" Parker. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Joe Parker.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Leisa Williams Parker; step-daughter, Brittany Byers and husband Greg of Weaverville; step-son, Brandon Hawkins and wife Molly of Fairview; sister, Sandra Brigmon of Greenville, SC, Donna Cook and husband Jeff of Fairbanks, Alaska and Debra Longhouser of Johnson City, TN; brother, Danny Parker and wife Connie of Asheville; father and mother-in law, George and Melba Williams of Asheville; step-grandchildren, Camden and Jordan Byers whom he adored.

His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Rev. Jerry Shelton will officiate. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Weaverville.

The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 prior to the funeral.

Memorials may be made to Brookstone Church Children's Ministry, 90 Griffee Road, Weaverville, NC 28787.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Sammy's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now