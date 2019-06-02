|
|
Sammy Parker
Weaverville - Sammy Parker, age 61, of Weaverville went to be with his Lord Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Sammy was born September 17, 1957 in Buncombe County where he had lived all of his life. He was a 1975 graduate of N.B. High School. Sammy was a service manager in the HVAC industry. An avid golfer, gardener and cook, he was a "jack of all trades". He loved going to Bear Lake. He was the son of Barbara Dillingham Parker Bache of Burnsville and the late Robert "Bob" Parker. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Joe Parker.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Leisa Williams Parker; step-daughter, Brittany Byers and husband Greg of Weaverville; step-son, Brandon Hawkins and wife Molly of Fairview; sister, Sandra Brigmon of Greenville, SC, Donna Cook and husband Jeff of Fairbanks, Alaska and Debra Longhouser of Johnson City, TN; brother, Danny Parker and wife Connie of Asheville; father and mother-in law, George and Melba Williams of Asheville; step-grandchildren, Camden and Jordan Byers whom he adored.
His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Rev. Jerry Shelton will officiate. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Weaverville.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 prior to the funeral.
Memorials may be made to Brookstone Church Children's Ministry, 90 Griffee Road, Weaverville, NC 28787.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Sammy's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 2, 2019