Sammy Robert Hyatt
Sammy Robert Hyatt

Arden - Sammy Robert Hyatt, 55, of Arden, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mission Hospital.

A native of Buncombe County, he was the son of Helen Rogers Hyatt of Arden and of the late Robert T. Hyatt.

In addition to his mother, Sammy is survived by a sister, Tammy René Hyatt of Asheville, a niece, Brittany McGraw of Hendersonville as well as several nephews, cousins and other extended family members.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hendersonville. The family will receive friends at the home from 4:00-9:00 PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and an online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
OCT
7
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
