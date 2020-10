Sammy Robert HyattArden - Sammy Robert Hyatt, 55, of Arden, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mission Hospital.A native of Buncombe County, he was the son of Helen Rogers Hyatt of Arden and of the late Robert T. Hyatt.In addition to his mother, Sammy is survived by a sister, Tammy René Hyatt of Asheville, a niece, Brittany McGraw of Hendersonville as well as several nephews, cousins and other extended family members.A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hendersonville. The family will receive friends at the home from 4:00-9:00 PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and an online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com