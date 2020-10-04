Sammy Robert Hyatt
Arden - Sammy Robert Hyatt, 55, of Arden, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
A native of Buncombe County, he was the son of Helen Rogers Hyatt of Arden and of the late Robert T. Hyatt.
In addition to his mother, Sammy is survived by a sister, Tammy René Hyatt of Asheville, a niece, Brittany McGraw of Hendersonville as well as several nephews, cousins and other extended family members.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hendersonville. The family will receive friends at the home from 4:00-9:00 PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and an online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.