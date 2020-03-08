|
|
Samuel Ann Wagoner
Surfside Beach, SC - Samuel Ann Wagoner (Sam) 74 passed away peacefully in her home Monday Feb 17, 2020. She was born Sept. 3, 1945 in Jackson, TN to Martha Smith Wagoner & W.F. Wagoner. She and her family moved to Candler, NC when she was 8 yrs old. Sam was an Air Force Veteran and retiree of the VA (Oteen, NC & Norfolk, VA). Her 4'11" frame with bright lipstick always shining, packed quite a punch. Sam never backed down from a challenge and never gave up, even during her fight with cancer! She enjoyed her retirement years in Surfside Beach, SC, as she always loved the beach. She was a proud member of the American Legion Post 178. Sam was a loving daughter, sister and most of all an amazing Aunt. She loved her family very much, as you could see from all the pictures proudly posted on her entire refrigerator. She is preceded in death by both her parents. She is survived by sister Linda Burton of Sun City, Arizona, two brothers Thomas Wagoner & Peter Wagoner-Beth both of Candler, NC, two nephews, two nieces and 6 great-nieces and nephews and multitude of friends. The family ask you to honor Sam by making a donation to the Veterans- "Operation Home Front" or "Saint Jude's Cancer" research. Sam is entrusted to the care of Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, SC. Lastly as Sam would say "Ciao- Love ya"
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 8, 2020