Samuel Benjamin Joseph Jr.
In loving memory of Samuel Benjamin Joseph Jr. July 27, 1935-April 18, 2020.
Son of Asilee Joseph McAdams & Samuel Benjamin Joseph. Husband of June Jones Joseph & Mavaata Joseph.
Father of Stephanie Joseph DeGoes, Ms. Zuri & Sir Zion, Samuel David Joseph lll, Ms. Samantha & Sir Chris, Steve & Deborah Plair, Sir Marcus.
Brother of Jimmie & Emma Joseph, Cathey L. McAdams, Stephen A. McAdams.
Uncle of Damon Joseph, Nicole Jackson, Toyia and Joel Matthews, Martin, Martese, Brittany, Leanne, Hayezon and Jolie.
Memories of Asilee, Sam & Pete living every moment, laughing & loving beyond words!
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.