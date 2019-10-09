|
Samuel Bruce Watkins
Candler - Samuel Bruce Watkins, 83, of Candler, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He is the son of the late Gene and Ina Moore Watkins and retired from General Motors in Michigan. In addition to his parents, Bruce is preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Fisher and Janet Corkum; and three brothers, Bill, Mike and Charles Watkins.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 28 years, Louedith Wiggins Watkins; children, Ronnie Watkins (Sandy), Steve Watkins, Sherri Preston (Phil), Todd Capps, and Tim Capps (Katherine); sisters, Wanda Cole (Roger); and brother, Danny Watkins (Tammy); eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend David Grindstaff will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Bruce loved buying and selling antiques, vintage cars, and sitting on his front porch.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019