Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Bruce Watkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Bruce Watkins Obituary
Samuel Bruce Watkins

Candler - Samuel Bruce Watkins, 83, of Candler, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He is the son of the late Gene and Ina Moore Watkins and retired from General Motors in Michigan. In addition to his parents, Bruce is preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Fisher and Janet Corkum; and three brothers, Bill, Mike and Charles Watkins.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 28 years, Louedith Wiggins Watkins; children, Ronnie Watkins (Sandy), Steve Watkins, Sherri Preston (Phil), Todd Capps, and Tim Capps (Katherine); sisters, Wanda Cole (Roger); and brother, Danny Watkins (Tammy); eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend David Grindstaff will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Bruce loved buying and selling antiques, vintage cars, and sitting on his front porch.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now