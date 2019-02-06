|
Samuel Edwards
Mars Hill - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Samuel Stephen Edwards II, age 29, our beloved son, brother, father of our grandson, family member, and friend passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019.
Stephen was a man that loved his family more than anything. He was a loving and devoted father to his precious child Malcolm. Stephen's whole world lit up when he was making memories with Malcolm. Malcolm loved his daddy so very much. Malcolm, your daddy will always walk beside you, will follow you wherever you go, and will be your guiding light and your guardian angel forever and always.
Stephen is survived by his loving parents, Melissa Ann Clubb and Sam & Sharon Edwards; son, Malcolm Tate Edwards; brothers, Matthew Ryan Edwards, Zackary Hunter Edwards, and Chase Logan Worley; maternal great grandmother, Ruby Majorie Carter; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Ann Clubb, paternal grandmother, Shirlee Diane Edwards; grandparents Bruce and Judy Dills; mother of Malcolm, Hayli Teague; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ronnie Dale Clubb and paternal grandfather, Sammy Dewey Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his half sister, Kiana Paige Edwards.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6-7PM followed by a funeral service beginning at 7:00PM. Services will be held at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service with Rev. Richard Clubb officiating.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 6, 2019