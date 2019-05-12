Services
First Born Baptist Church
45 Pleasant Grove Rd
Weaverville, NC 28787
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
First Born Baptist Church
Weaverville, NC
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
First Born Baptist Church
Weaverville, NC
Asheville - Samuel Merlin Ennis passed away in Asheville, NC on May 10, 2018.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Medlin Ennis, step-son, Jeff Candler (Melissa), step-daughter, Lucinda (Cindy) Criss, (John), four grandchildren, Jacob and Daniel Candler, Justin Shelmadine and Aiden Criss, brother, Michael Ennis (Phyllis), sisters Marian Boyd (Paul) and Rebecca Holton (John). He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Louise Thompson Ennis, his father, James Sidney Ennis and his brother Curran Ennis.

Sam was a member of First Born Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and his family is at peace knowing he was excited to see his Lord.

Services will be held at First Born Baptist Church in Weaverville on Monday, May 13 at 2:00 with visitation at the church starting at 1:00. Officiating will be Pastor Jerry Jamerson.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Born Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2363, Weaverville, NC 28787 or Eblen Charities, 50 Westgate Parkway, Asheville, NC 28806.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 12, 2019
