Samuel "David" Hembree
1949 - 2020
Samuel "David" Hembree

Candler - Samuel "David" Hembree, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County he was a son of the late William Riley Hembree and Lula Blanche Wilde Hembree. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Harmon.

Mr. Hembree was a U.S. Army veteran having served in Vietnam where he received a Purple Heart award and 2 Bronze Service Stars. He was a member of the Graveyard Resurrection Car Club.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda Revis Hembree; children: Leah Duggar and husband Chuck of Mars Hill, Darrell Waldrop and wife Gidget of Candler, and Eugene Waldrop of Candler; sisters: Linda Prior of Cumming, GA, and Sue Chandler and husband Arthur of Mars Hill; brothers: James Hembree of Asheville, and Ken Hembree and wife Kathy of Weaverville; 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a special sister-in-law and caregiver, Kay Behm.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Willard Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 till 8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home and at the home at other times.

To sign Mr. Hembree's guestbook online please go to www.andersrice.com








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
JUN
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

