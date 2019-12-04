|
|
Samuel N. Sutker
Marshall - Samuel N. Sutker of Marshall, NC, passed away on November 23, 2019 from ALS. He was born in Savannah, Ga, Sept. 17, 1945 to parents Carl Alexander Sutker and Freda Ginsberg Sutker. Sam graduated from Univ. of Ga in Journalism and went on to a varied career: working for Public TV in Johnson City, TN; shrimping off the Atlantic coast down to Key West; counselor at a Methadone treatment facility; creating and running a wholesale and retail clothing business called Native Expressions; and finally working as a Peer Support Specialist and Trainer at Vaya Health in Asheville, NC.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sandi Tomlin-Sutker, children Julie Laramie (and her husband Chip Hope) and Shane Martin, grand children Lily Laramie, Eli Laramie and Max Calto, god children Lila Thomas Caldwell and Michael Flowers, brothers Abro Sutker and Louis Sutker, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Sam loved his work for the past many years as a Peer Support Trainer at Vaya Health where he offered training for folks who wanted to also support others dealing with mental health issues or substance use disorders. He received accolades and commendation, and there are so many amazing stories of how he touched people with his loving, gentle, open-hearted presence. He was a friend and mentor to many over the years. He will be missed greatly and remembered fondly.
The family honored him and shared his passing with a home funeral and burial. A Celebration of his life will take place on December 7th at the Walnut Volunteer Fire Dept. in Marshall, NC, from 1 p.m. till around 4 p.m. (Hwy 25-70 and Sharp Hollow Rd.) No food or flowers please, just bring your memories of Sam. Donations in his name to any are welcome; or donate to Heart Based Institute at heartbased.org, a non-profit where he was a founding member.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019