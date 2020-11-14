Sandra Ann Warren
Asheville - Sandra Ann Warren passed into eternal rest November 13, 2020 at The Laurels of Summit Ridge in Asheville, NC. She was managing Lewy Body Dimentia until her health rapidly declined from isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. A true "people person," Sandy was happiest in fellowship with others. Her days were spent in close relationship with friends and family. She never met a stranger and with a heart as big as hers, there was always room for one more.
Sandy was born in Asheville on July 8, 1948. She contracted polio in 1953, just before her 5th birthday. She suffered complete paralysis of her left side from the waist down but was able to reverse damage to her right side with disciplined massage therapy. Refusing to let her disability hold her back, she stayed mobile with the help of a leg brace, crutches, and willpower.
Sandy graduated from Asheboro High School in 1966 and attended Western Carolina University. She worked for the North Carolina Department of Transportation for many years and was beloved by coworkers. She was a champion of others, especially later in life, when she helped form a local Post Polio support group for fellow survivors. She loved her church, St. Johns Episcopal, and was treasured by the congregation. Her favorite place was the beach, and she loved listening to beach music and swimming in her pool.
Sandy is pre-deceased by her husband Gerald Pickard, her father Thomas Andrew Warren and her brother Thomas Andrew Warren, Jr. She is survived by her mother and best friend Ann Edmonds Warren (Asheville), nephews Thomas Littleton Warren (Charleston, SC) and Andrew Edmonds Warren (Asheville), and niece Buena Vista Warren Messervy (Charleston, SC). Due to COVID—19, the service will be limited to close family.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com
.