Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Sandra Briggs Obituary
Sandra Briggs

Mars Hill - Sandra Ann Edwards Briggs, 77, of Mars Hill, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Madison County and the daughter of the late Judson James and Clarice Drake Edwards. Sandra worked on the island in Marshall as a NC school teacher for 30 years. She volunteered at Mars Hill Senior Meal site at Mars Hill Baptist Church and a lifelong member of Beech Glen Baptist Church. Sandra was a past matron of Vance Chapter #285OES. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Gaither Edwin "G.E." Briggs, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy Briggs and wife, Kathy; a special grandson, who was the light of her life, Edwin Briggs; very close cousins, Ann Edwards, Hattie Ella Nix, Peggy Jean Navey, Pat Crisp, Kathy Matthews, Butch and Steve Drake, Annette Winter, and Carl Bennett; and a special and close friend, Gale Metcalf, whom she loved very much.

A funeral service will be held at 3pm Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Stanley Peek and Reverend Dr. Tommy Justus will officiate. Burial will follow in Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

At other times, the family will be at Jimmy and Kathy's home, 225 Jupiter Road, Weaverville, NC 28787.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 24, 2019
