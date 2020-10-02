Sandra C. Rickman
Asheville - Caroline Sandra Crompton Rickman, 80, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she retired in 1989 from the Asheville Downtown City Club.
Mrs. Rickman was the daughter of the late Spears Elmer Crompton and Gladys Juanita Green Crompton. She was also preceded in death by her son, William Spears Rickman and brother, David Spears Crompton.
Surviving are her husband whom she married December 31, 1957, Donald Paul Rickman of the home; daughter, Deborah R. Haynes (Craig L.) of Candler; son, James Andrew "Andy" Rickman of Asheville; grandchildren, Christopher Lee Haynes, Matthew P. Haynes (Kimberly), Amber L. Hamby (Aaron) and Brooke A. Rickman and great grandson, Jayden C. Haynes.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Robert Blackburn, her son, Andy Rickman and her nephew, David Crompton officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 302 Ridgefield Ct, Asheville, NC 28806 or Turner Syndrome Society of the United States, 11250 West Road, Houston, TX 77065.
