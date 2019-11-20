|
Sandra Frisbee Reeves
Leicester - Sandra Frisbee Reeves, 81, entered Heaven's Gate on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born on September 25, 1938, in Madison Co., Sandra resided in Buncombe Co. for 60 years. She was a member of Little Sandy Mush United Methodist Church. She was the daughter of the late Hilliard and Selma Frisbee, and was also preceded in death by her brother, Dwight Frisbee.
In addition to being a homemaker, Sandra was the owner/operator of Reeves Grocery since 1964 along with her husband, Don. She loved gardening, flowers, tending her flock of chickens, but most of all loved her role as "Grandma."
Sandra is survived by her husband, Don Reeves; daughter, Maxine Hodges (John), of Leicester; grandsons, Josh Hodges, of Leicester, and Ben Hodges, of Inman, SC; brothers, Carroll Frisbee, of Brevard, Roger Frisbee, of Leicester, and Donald Frisbee, of Asheville; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mrs. Reeves will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at Little Sandy Mush United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Owen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Her family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Little Sandy Mush Church Cemetery Fund.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019