Sandra Gail Crowder Kennedy
Sandra Gail Crowder Kennedy

Weaverville - Sandra Gail Crowder Kennedy passed away and entered eternal peace in the early hours of November 24, 2020.

She was known for her loving personality, grand smile, fashion sensibility, and wonderous laugh. Daughter of the late Clovis and Hope Woodson Crowder, Sandy was a native of Weaverville, NC.

She married William Ray Kennedy and was happily married for 61 years. Sandy competed in beauty pageants in her younger days and was first runner up to Miss Asheville 1959.

Besides being a wonderful mother, she leaves a legacy of five grandchildren. Her first son William Mark Kennedy is father to Christopher, Ryan, Michael, and Kathryn. Her youngest son, Matthew Ray Kennedy and his wife Myra are parents to Evan. Sandy is also survived by her sister Joy Cowan; nieces Betsy and Ann and their families.

A graveside service for immediate family was held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 in West Memorial Park, 40 Roberts Street, Weaverville. Reverend Timothy Polis officiated.

West Funeral Home assisted the family.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Kennedy's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
