Born November 27, 1935, Sandra Kay Crawford Cooke passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.



She was born in Iowa City, Iowa , where she and her older brother, Rodney, lived with their parents , Horace and Arlys Crawford. In the early 1940s, the family moved to Baltimore, Maryland, where her dad worked as a mechanical engineer on bombers during World War II.



After the war, the family settled in a suburb of Chicago where Sandy went to Oak Park High school.



After high school, she attended to Stetson University in DeLand, Florida, where she became a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, about which her future husband, Thomas M. Cooke would tease her for 60 years. They met through a mutual friend who had told Tom she knew a girl he might like.



Sandy and Tom married in Oak Park, Illinois, and moved to Augusta, Georgia where their first of five children, Thomas Crawford was born. Terry Douglas followed, born in Norfolk, Virginia. In short order Timothy Edward and Tamara Ann were born in Daytona Beach, Florida. Their fifth child, Todd Brian was born in Asheville, NC where Tom and Sandy lived for 40 years.



Before Todd was born, the family joke was that Sandy had had Tommy, Terry, Timmy and Tammy, and that it was Tom's turn to have Teddy, Toddy, Toby and Taffi.



Sandy was an active member of The Cathedral of All Souls in Asheville. She loved to sing, play the piano, read and had a passion for art, especially folk art and created many beautiful baskets, wreaths and Christmas ornaments.



At her core Sandy was a teacher. She followed her calling to teach young children by opening and operating Triangle preschool at All Souls. She then moved on to become a teacher's assistant at Estes Elementary in Asheville where she worked for 10 years.



Everyone remembers her as being kind, patient and loving, even as she dealt with five rambunctious children. She would routinely pack up the family into a 20' travel trailer for week-long trips, and even managed to pull off a Thanksgiving dinner in the trailer at the beach. She did it all with grace.



When she and Tom retired, they were able to take a number of trips to Europe. They enjoyed their small motor home immensely, traveling from Asheville to Maine, to Florida, to Alaska (although not in one trip!).



As her Alzheimer's progressed, she and Tom moved to Charlotte to be closer to "the kids". For the last 3 years of her life she lived at Brookdale South Charlotte in the Clarebridge section where she was lovingly cared for until her death. She was slowly taken from us, but despite not always knowing everyone's name, remained as kind and loving as ever, and always smiled so completely when we were able to visit her.



She is survived by her husband, her five children, their spouses, and ten grandchildren.



The family will have a private graveside service September 20 at the Calvary Churchyard in Fletcher, NC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's research.









