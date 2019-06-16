|
|
Sandra King Henson
Candler - It is with great sadness that the family of Sandra King Henson, known to many as "Granny Red," announces her passing on June 7, 2019. A resident of Candler, she was preceded in death by her husband Wilburn Buster Henson and grandson Chris Peeler. She is survived by her sister Joyce Propest; daughters Sharon Sebring, Donna Peeler (husband Ron), and Renee Henderson; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one great, great grandchild. A celebration of her life will be held on June 22 at 4:00 at 655 Pole Creasman Rd. in Asheville. Online registry is available at ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 16, 2019