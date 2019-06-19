|
|
Sandra Lindsey Jackson
Asheville - Sandra Jackson, 65, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019 the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Rev. George Gardner Lindsey and Juanita Fore Lindsey. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Lindsey.
Mrs. Jackson was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Bobby Jackson of the home; daughter, Michele Travaglini and husband Chris of West Asheville; grandchildren: Hannah Grace Edney, Christian Travaglini, Jake Travaglini, and Aaron Travaglini; sister, Debbie West and husband Jackie of Leicester; brothers: Bill Lindsey of Candler, Richard Lindsey and wife Sandy of Asheville, and Steve Lindsey and wife Sherry of Asheville; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, 901 Aiken Rd, Asheville, NC 28804, with Chaplin Kelly L. Belcher officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service on Thursday at the home, 45 Lower Cisco Rd, Asheville, NC 28805.
The Jackson family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff of the CarePartners Hospice Home Care and the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center for their exceptional care given to Mrs. Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to: WNC Bridge Foundation, PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813 or online at: wncbridge.org
To sign Mrs. Jackson's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 19, 2019