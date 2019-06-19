Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Ashelawn Gardens of Memory
901 Aiken Rd
Asheville, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
at the home
45 Lower Cisco Rd
Asheville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lindsey Jackson


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Lindsey Jackson Obituary
Sandra Lindsey Jackson

Asheville - Sandra Jackson, 65, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019 the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.

A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Rev. George Gardner Lindsey and Juanita Fore Lindsey. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Lindsey.

Mrs. Jackson was of the Baptist Faith.

Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Bobby Jackson of the home; daughter, Michele Travaglini and husband Chris of West Asheville; grandchildren: Hannah Grace Edney, Christian Travaglini, Jake Travaglini, and Aaron Travaglini; sister, Debbie West and husband Jackie of Leicester; brothers: Bill Lindsey of Candler, Richard Lindsey and wife Sandy of Asheville, and Steve Lindsey and wife Sherry of Asheville; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, 901 Aiken Rd, Asheville, NC 28804, with Chaplin Kelly L. Belcher officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service on Thursday at the home, 45 Lower Cisco Rd, Asheville, NC 28805.

The Jackson family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff of the CarePartners Hospice Home Care and the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center for their exceptional care given to Mrs. Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to: WNC Bridge Foundation, PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813 or online at: wncbridge.org

To sign Mrs. Jackson's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now