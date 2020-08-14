Sandra P. Reece
Waynesville - Sandra Pruette Reece, 75, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Mission Hospital.
Mrs. Reece was born February 25, 1945 in Buncombe County to the late Willis Kenneth Pruette and Lottie Mae Davis Pruette, and was also preceded in death by her son, Jeff Murray who died in 1998. She was a former analyst and salesperson in the chemical industry.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Luther Reece and sister Mary Kathryn Pruette (Kay).
Private interment will be at Green Hills Cemetery.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
