Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
1952 - 2019
Asheville - Sandra Renison Brown, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital.

She was a member of Victory Baptist Church, and was the daughter of the late Louis Renison and Christine W. Renison. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold R. Brown and a daughter, Susie Brown.

Surviving are her children: Melissa B. Taylor (Brad), Chris Brown (Tamara) all of Asheville, Amanda Maney (Seth) of Lascassas, TN, and Ginny Presley of Asheville; grandchildren: Nikolas Sanders, Noah Sanders, Cayden Presley, Nathaniel Brown, Carter Presley, Sydnee Brown, Ella Taylor, Olivia Maney, and Anderson Maney; brother, Mike Renison; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Friday, July 26, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Rev. Butch Stillwell, Rev. Larry Sprinkle, and Rev. Keith Watkins officiating. Burial will follow in Redmon Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Redmon Family Cemetery Fund, c/o Cindy Redmon, 7 Highlander Road, Asheville, NC 28804.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 21, 2019
