Sandra Shuler Thomas
Sandra Shuler Thomas

Black Mountain - Sandra Shuler Thomas, 82, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center.

A native of Bryson City, NC, Sandra was a daughter of the late Manley Shuler and Ellen Cline Shuler. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Colleen Bowles.

Mrs. Thomas retired from Western Carolina University where she worked for many years in the Controller's Office.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Lynn Thomas; granddaughters, Morgan Blazer and Alison Blazer; sisters, Leo Stanberry, June Luther and Sue Moses; and brother, Grover Shuler.

In lieu of flowers, think of Mrs. Thomas while casting your vote to remove President Trump from office.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
