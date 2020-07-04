Sandra Shuler Thomas
Black Mountain - Sandra Shuler Thomas, 82, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of Bryson City, NC, Sandra was a daughter of the late Manley Shuler and Ellen Cline Shuler. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Colleen Bowles.
Mrs. Thomas retired from Western Carolina University where she worked for many years in the Controller's Office.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Lynn Thomas; granddaughters, Morgan Blazer and Alison Blazer; sisters, Leo Stanberry, June Luther and Sue Moses; and brother, Grover Shuler.
In lieu of flowers, think of Mrs. Thomas while casting your vote to remove President Trump from office.
