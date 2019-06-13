|
Sandra Sluder Tweed
Weaverville - Sandra Sluder Tweed, age 71, of Weaverville, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Sandra was born September 21, 1947 in Buncombe County to Mary Sue Morris Sluder and the late Harold A. Sluder; she was a resident of Buncombe County all of her life. Sandra graduated from North Buncombe High School, UNCA and received her Master's Degree from Western Carolina University. She was a counselor for the Buncombe County School system for 25 plus years. She enjoyed playing Words with Friends online and reading. Sandra was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Weaverville.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Jim Tweed; daughter, Heidi Tweed Lusk and husband Kyle of Brevard; sons, Eric and Alex Tweed both of Cary; sisters, Karen Wing and husband Bill of Abington, VA, and Myra Broadway and husband Dante of Weaverville; grandchildren, Declan, Julia and Ian Lusk; and grand-dog, Tucker.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 in First Presbyterian Church of Weaverville. Reverend Skip Gillikin will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville, where the body will remain until placed in the church, one hour prior to the service.
At other times the family will be at the residence.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Tweed's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 13, 2019