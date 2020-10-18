Sandra Wilkerson Plemmons
Asheville - Sandra Wilkerson Plemmons, 71, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, following a courageous fight with cancer. She was a lifelong resident of the Asheville area.
She is survived by her husband, Roy A. Plemmons; a son, Jeffrey and his wife Jian Li, of Cary; two grandsons, Jesse and Jacob; her half-sister, Linda, and seven cousins. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Shanna, her father, Bill Wilkerson, her mother, Edna Lofton, and adoptive parents, Estelle and Ralph Wilkerson.
Her family is especially appreciative of Sandra's sister-in-law, Addie Lejuene, who shared care duties with Roy during Sandra's final days.
Sandra was a member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church in Beaverdam, North Asheville. She was a 1972 graduate of UNC-A. Her laughter and love will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.
A graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, 901 Aiken Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Care-Partners Bridge Foundation, PO Box 5779, Asheville, NC 28813.
The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
