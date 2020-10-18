1/1
Sandra Wilkerson Plemmons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Wilkerson Plemmons

Asheville - Sandra Wilkerson Plemmons, 71, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, following a courageous fight with cancer. She was a lifelong resident of the Asheville area.

She is survived by her husband, Roy A. Plemmons; a son, Jeffrey and his wife Jian Li, of Cary; two grandsons, Jesse and Jacob; her half-sister, Linda, and seven cousins. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Shanna, her father, Bill Wilkerson, her mother, Edna Lofton, and adoptive parents, Estelle and Ralph Wilkerson.

Her family is especially appreciative of Sandra's sister-in-law, Addie Lejuene, who shared care duties with Roy during Sandra's final days.

Sandra was a member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church in Beaverdam, North Asheville. She was a 1972 graduate of UNC-A. Her laughter and love will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

A graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, 901 Aiken Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Care-Partners Bridge Foundation, PO Box 5779, Asheville, NC 28813.

The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Ashelawn Gardens of Memory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved