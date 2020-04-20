Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandy Volrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandy Volrath


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandy Volrath Obituary
Sandy Volrath

Chapel Hill - Sandra Lynn "Sandy" Volrath, 58, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Chapel Hill, NC.

Sandy was born in Asheville. She is survived by her parents, Joe N. Volrath and Jean Reed Volrath, and brother, Mark Volrath.

Sandy was a Molecular Biologist with AgBiome in Research Triangle Park, NC.

No services are planned.

Memorials may be made to: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 200 Mt. Carmel Rd, Asheville, NC 28806.

To sign Sandy's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -