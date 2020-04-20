|
Sandy Volrath
Chapel Hill - Sandra Lynn "Sandy" Volrath, 58, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Chapel Hill, NC.
Sandy was born in Asheville. She is survived by her parents, Joe N. Volrath and Jean Reed Volrath, and brother, Mark Volrath.
Sandy was a Molecular Biologist with AgBiome in Research Triangle Park, NC.
No services are planned.
Memorials may be made to: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 200 Mt. Carmel Rd, Asheville, NC 28806.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020