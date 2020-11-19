Sara Anne Cathey
Brevard - Sara Anne Cathey passed away early Sunday morning, November 15, 2020. She was at her home on Hannah Ford Rd. as was her wish, with her family present.
Sara was born February 19, 1959 in Transylvania County and was raised in Rosman. She was the youngest child of William J. Cathey, Jr., who survives her, and the late Juanelle Cathey.
In addition to her father, she is also survived by her brother, Samuel Cathey and his wife Mary Kay Cathey, and her sister, Cindy Cathey McCall and her husband Michael McCall. Her mother, Juanelle, and her brother, William Cathey III, passed away earlier this year.
Sara treasured each of her nieces and nephews who survive her. They are Nathan McCall (Erin), Jessica McCall, Blythe McCall (Heather), Drew Cathey (Raven), Arthur Cathey, Ann Cathey, Mary Juanelle Cathey, and Liam Cathey. She delighted in her great nieces and nephews, Alex and Maddie McCall, Bay and Miriam Funderburke, Ben and Maxwell Cathey, Hayden Jenkins, Ares Pinero, and Julian Chucci.
Sara was a graduate of Rosman High School. She was Valedictorian and class president of the graduating class of 1977.
Sara earned a degree in chemical engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo. She earned a Master of Arts in Education from Western Carolina University and was a National Board Certified teacher.
Sara was a gifted and talented educator. She cared deeply about her students and encouraged them to reach their potential. She instilled the love of learning she possessed into them.
Sara taught at Davidson River School, but spent most of here career at Rosman High School. She was a dedicated science teacher who taught with wisdom, heart, and humor. She loved and respected her fellow teachers and the many team members at RHS. She valued many friendships she made at RHS through the years.
Sara will be remembered for her love of family, friends, students, colleagues, and the Rosman community of which she was so proud to be a part. She was an animal lover who kept horses, dogs, and cats. Sara valued the Earth and was dedicated to proper stewardship of the environment.
Sara lived her life to the fullest with a great deal of wit, style, and grace.
To Sara's many friends who supported her and our family during this difficult time, we send a heartfelt thank you.
Thank you to Charlene Chappell from Four Seasons Hospice for her compassionate care for Sara.
No service or memorial will be held at this time now due to the Pandemic. Anyone who would like to honor Sara's memory could consider a donation to Mountain True, for Sara truly loved our mountains, forests and rivers. Mountain True, 29 N. Market St., Suite 610, Asheville, NC 28801 828-692-0385
Sara Anne, you were well loved and will be dearly missed.
