Sara "Sally" Lacy
- - Sara "Sally" Beverly Lacy died peacefully with her son and daughter beside her on March 25. Sally was born December 14, 1938 in Asheville, NC to Joan and George Beverly. Sally graduated from St. Genevieve of the Pines in Asheville. She then graduated from Salem College in 1961. Sally met Sonny Lacy on a blind date, and they married on June 23, 1962 and moved to Winston-Salem. She worked for the Department of Social Services until they started a family.
Sally enjoyed many volunteer jobs, especially at the Hospice Home. She was a member of the Junior League of Winston-Salem, past board member of Family Services and Hospice as well as Young Life. Sally was past president of the Club of 20 Gardens. She sold real estate for several years, and she took pride in helping people find the right home. Sally was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she regularly attended Sunday School.
Sally is survived by her children, David Beverly Lacy of New York, NY and Joan Lacy Preyer of Chapel Hill, her husband John Preyer and their children, Margaret Lacy Preyer and John "Pike" Peter Preyer, Jr. as well as her brother, George W. Beverly and his wife Sandra of Asheville and Palm Beach, FL.
A service will be held Thursday, March 28 at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church of Winston-Salem with a reception to follow at Forsyth Country Club. The family requests memorials be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 27, 2019