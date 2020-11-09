Sara Nell Ashworth Le Van
(9/29/1934 to 11/07/2020)
"Don't Postpone Joy" was one of Sara Le Van's favorite mottos, and that reminder was prominently displayed in her painting studios for years. In 1990, Sara and her husband, Gerry, joyfully moved to Black Mountain, NC, an area familiar to and adored by Sara - an area where she spent summers as a camper at Camp Merri-Mac. The move to Black Mountain further inspired Sara's artistic talent as an established professional watercolorist and, along with the change in vistas and color, came a new set of painting techniques. Sara loved to paint, sketch, doodle and share these experiences with those around her. It provided joy to her, and that joy was contagious to those around her. She was an active member of Black Mountain Presbyterian Church and Presbyterian Women, a member of the Asheville Gallery of Art, worked with the Mother and Child Retreat for Swannanoa Correctional Center for Women, and Church World Service U.S. Refugee Protection and Resettlement program.
Sara Nell Ashworth Le Van died on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Givens Highland Farms. She was born in Shreveport, LA on September 29, 1934 to Guy Norman and Beatrice (Betty) Thomas Ashworth. Sara graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, LA and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Commercial Art from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX. At SMU she met and subsequently married the love of her life, the late Nolan Gerald (Gerry) Le Van of Oklahoma City, OK. After 2 years of service in the U. S. Coast Guard in St. Louis, MO, the couple lived in Louisiana from 1959 to 1990, where they raised their family, spending approximately 10 years in Shreveport and 20 years in Baton Rouge.
Sara is survived by her three children: Liz Riley of Black Mountain, NC (Steve), Guy Le Van of Meridian, ID (Andrea Fonnesbeck), and Marthe Le Van of Asheville, NC (Rick Morris). She is also survived by three granddaughters: Sara Howell of Durham, NC (Steven), Kate Riley of Raleigh, NC, and Caroline Rodgers of Conway, AR (Cheney). A memorial service giving thanks to God for Sara's life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Black Mountain Presbyterian Church at https://bmpcnc.org/give
Meals on Wheels Asheville & Buncombe County at https://www.mowabc.org/
, or to the charity of your choice
. The family would like to extend special appreciation to the wonderful staff at Givens Highland Farms.