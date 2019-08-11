|
Sarah Bailey Robinson
ASHEVILLE - Sarah Bailey Robinson, age 77 of Asheville, died Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Sarah was born August 19, 1941 in Buncombe County to the late Paul K. Bailey and Elsie Cates Bailey; she lived in Buncombe County all of her life. Sarah retired from Emma Elementary School as a teacher's assistant. Prior to teaching she enjoyed sewing and making pocketbooks for Banner House. She was a member of Inanda Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Carl Robinson, Sr. who died in 1983; brother, Clifford Bailey and great grandson, Brennen Hoffman.
Surviving are her daughters, Denise Shields and husband Ken, Sheila Hoffman and husband Mark and Jennifer Holloman; son, Carl Robinson and wife Kimberly; sister, Colleen Creson and husband Doug; brother, Richard Bailey and wife Ann; sister-in-law, Mildred Bailey; seven grandchildren, Adam Hoffman and wife Tiffany, Jonathon Hoffman and wife Gracia, Stephanie Shields, Laura Giles, Cody Giles and wife Cassie, Colby Robinson and wife Shelby and Connor Robinson; great grandchildren, Cason Giles, Addison Minton, McKinley Robinson, Chelsea Hoffman, Priscilla Pinkerton, Anna Pinkerton, and Belle White; also, one on the way, Camdon Robinson.
Her memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Terry House and Caleb Curtis will officiate.
The family will greet friends following the memorial service.
Memorials may be made to Laurels of Greentree Ridge, "Patient Activity Fund", 70 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Robinson's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 11, 2019