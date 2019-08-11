Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Bailey Robinson


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Bailey Robinson Obituary
Sarah Bailey Robinson

ASHEVILLE - Sarah Bailey Robinson, age 77 of Asheville, died Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Sarah was born August 19, 1941 in Buncombe County to the late Paul K. Bailey and Elsie Cates Bailey; she lived in Buncombe County all of her life. Sarah retired from Emma Elementary School as a teacher's assistant. Prior to teaching she enjoyed sewing and making pocketbooks for Banner House. She was a member of Inanda Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Carl Robinson, Sr. who died in 1983; brother, Clifford Bailey and great grandson, Brennen Hoffman.

Surviving are her daughters, Denise Shields and husband Ken, Sheila Hoffman and husband Mark and Jennifer Holloman; son, Carl Robinson and wife Kimberly; sister, Colleen Creson and husband Doug; brother, Richard Bailey and wife Ann; sister-in-law, Mildred Bailey; seven grandchildren, Adam Hoffman and wife Tiffany, Jonathon Hoffman and wife Gracia, Stephanie Shields, Laura Giles, Cody Giles and wife Cassie, Colby Robinson and wife Shelby and Connor Robinson; great grandchildren, Cason Giles, Addison Minton, McKinley Robinson, Chelsea Hoffman, Priscilla Pinkerton, Anna Pinkerton, and Belle White; also, one on the way, Camdon Robinson.

Her memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Terry House and Caleb Curtis will officiate.

The family will greet friends following the memorial service.

Memorials may be made to Laurels of Greentree Ridge, "Patient Activity Fund", 70 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Robinson's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now