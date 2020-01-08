|
Sarah Brown
12/22/1972 - 12/03/2019
Sarah Brown died unexpectedly on December 03rd at her home in Asheville. There will be a Memorial service for her on Saturday January 18th at 3:000pm at Gracepoint Church 50 Woodland Hills Road in Asheville. Asheville families and friends are welcome to attend this service for Sarah.
Sarah was born in San Francisco and grew up in California graduating from Clear Lake High School in 1991. She later graduated from California School of Arts and Crafts in Oakland in 1997. Sarah then started a move including adventures and work in Oregon, Idaho and Montana settling in Asheville in the early 2000's. In Asheville she cared for infants and young children of working parents until her recent death. She always enjoyed all the children and partnering with parents to make sure children in her care had fun and enjoyed enriching activities.
Sarah is survived by relatives and many friends throughout the US.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020