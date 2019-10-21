|
Sarah Elizabeth Chaney
Asheville - Sarah Elizabeth Chaney, 93, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center with her loving daughter by her side.
Mrs. Chaney was born in Asheville on June 4, 1926, to the late James H. and Jennie Ann Miller Rice. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James C. Chaney, who died August 24, 2015, by an infant son, James David Chaney, and by brothers, Jack, Gene and Hugh Rice.
She worked for Southern Bell Telephone in the early 1940's before devoting her life to her family. She was a wonderful, caring and loving Christian mother, and an excellent cook. She and her husband spent many hours visiting friends in various nursing facilities. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Her family includes her daughter, Judy Driggers and husband, Chuck; her loving sister, Tommie Eller, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Pisgah View Memorial Park. The Rev. David Bruce will officiate.
Memorials may be made to (stjude.org).
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019