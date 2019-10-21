Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Chaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Elizabeth Chaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Elizabeth Chaney Obituary
Sarah Elizabeth Chaney

Asheville - Sarah Elizabeth Chaney, 93, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center with her loving daughter by her side.

Mrs. Chaney was born in Asheville on June 4, 1926, to the late James H. and Jennie Ann Miller Rice. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James C. Chaney, who died August 24, 2015, by an infant son, James David Chaney, and by brothers, Jack, Gene and Hugh Rice.

She worked for Southern Bell Telephone in the early 1940's before devoting her life to her family. She was a wonderful, caring and loving Christian mother, and an excellent cook. She and her husband spent many hours visiting friends in various nursing facilities. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Her family includes her daughter, Judy Driggers and husband, Chuck; her loving sister, Tommie Eller, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Pisgah View Memorial Park. The Rev. David Bruce will officiate.

Memorials may be made to (stjude.org).

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now