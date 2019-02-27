|
Sarah Jones
Edneyville - Sarah Brooke Willingham Jones, 28 of Edneyville, NC died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 4 am in her home on the Jones' farm in Tennessee with her steadfast husband, Curry Jones at her side after courageously fighting against Crohn's and Cancer.
Sarah was a beautiful, fiery redhead. She inspired many with her bright smile, positive outlook and sparkly, rainbow personality and wardrobe. Sarah's deep love for Jesus, her husband, daughter, family and friends was demonstrative and tangible. She served, cooked, hosted and baked lavishly. Sarah lived each day with an adventurous spirit. She was a competitive runner, mountain biker, paraglider, hiker and horseback rider. She was an amazing marksman in all precision endeavors. She was a fierce mother; a future matriarch. Her short life burned brightly like a firework that lit up the world and brought immense love and joy to us all.
Sarah is preceded in death, by her son, Noah. Sarah is survived by her husband Curry, daughter Linnea, parents Billy and Kathy Willingham and Donna and Chipper Jones, siblings Mandi, Jacob and Ashley Willingham, Tori and Josh McDougal, Bre and Levi Allen and Christi and Josh McMinn, and twelve nieces and nephews.
A celebration will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 pm at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Edneyville, NC. In honor of Sarah colorful attire is encouraged. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hope for Horses, PO Box 1449, Leicester, NC 28748 or St. Judes, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 27, 2019