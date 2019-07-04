|
Sarah Lenox Brown Hagan
Fairview - Sarah Lenox Brown Hagan, 92, of Fairview and formerly of Enka Village, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A native of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Buddie Morgan Lenox. A graduate of Mars Hills College, she taught piano in her home for over 50 years and worked at Merrimon Christian School and American Enka Corp. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Fairview. Her kind and generous nature showed in everything she did. Spending time with her family and friends enlivened her.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Bedford Smith Brown II; second husband, Frank Hagan; son, Bedford Smith Brown III, sister, Martha Adkins, and brother, Charles Lenox
She is survived by her sons, Rev. William (Joy) Brown and Robert (Joyce) Brown; 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30pm on Saturday, July 6th at Trinity of Fairview with Pastor Stacy Harris and Evangelist Joe Pressley officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00pm to 2:20pm. Burial will follow the service at Cane Creek Cemetery.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 4, 2019