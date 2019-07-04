Services
Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn
1498 Sand Hill Rd
Candler, NC 28715
828-667-8717
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Trinity of Fairview
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Hagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Lenox Brown Hagan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Lenox Brown Hagan Obituary
Sarah Lenox Brown Hagan

Fairview - Sarah Lenox Brown Hagan, 92, of Fairview and formerly of Enka Village, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A native of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Buddie Morgan Lenox. A graduate of Mars Hills College, she taught piano in her home for over 50 years and worked at Merrimon Christian School and American Enka Corp. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Fairview. Her kind and generous nature showed in everything she did. Spending time with her family and friends enlivened her.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Bedford Smith Brown II; second husband, Frank Hagan; son, Bedford Smith Brown III, sister, Martha Adkins, and brother, Charles Lenox

She is survived by her sons, Rev. William (Joy) Brown and Robert (Joyce) Brown; 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30pm on Saturday, July 6th at Trinity of Fairview with Pastor Stacy Harris and Evangelist Joe Pressley officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00pm to 2:20pm. Burial will follow the service at Cane Creek Cemetery.

Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn is assisting the family. Please visit www.moorefh.net to sign the online guestbook and read the full obituary.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now