Swannanoa -

Sarah M. Dougherty, 26, of Swannanoa, became an angel in Heaven on November 25, 2019.

Sarah was born February 25, 1993 in Buncombe county.

She is preceded in death by her brother, David Alan Dougherty.

Sarah is survived by her mother, Susan McCollum Dougherty; father, Paul Dougherty; grandparents, Lonnie and Margaret McCollum, Norman Dougherty, and Rosa Dougherty; uncle, Mark McCollum (Pam); and cousins, Kaitlyn McCollum, Rosa Tuitele and Talae Tuitele.

The family will receive friends at Harwood Home for Funerals on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00am with a celebration of life service immediately following.

Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
