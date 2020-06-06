Sarah "Sally" Mallett Hollar



Asheville - Sarah "Sally" Mallett Hollar, a native and longtime resident of Asheville, NC died peacefully in her home on June 2nd, 2020 at the age of 69 years old.



Sally was born on April 25th, 1951 to David Saltonstall Mallett and Sarah Donaldson Mallett in Salzburg, Austria. She is predeceased by her parents.



She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Harold Eugene (Gene) Hollar Jr., her two sons, Austin and Glenn Hollar, her sister Tina Mallett, her three brothers David, Hunt, and Peter Mallett, her two grandchildren Pascal and Santiago Hollar, and her numerous cousins, in-laws, and friends.



Sally was a graduate of St. Mary's Junior College and East Carolina University, earning a degree in Occupational Therapy, and worked as an O.T. at hospitals, rehab facilities, and nursing homes in Asheville and Saluda, NC for many years, finally retiring in 2013. She always prided herself on her compassion in respect to her patients, and loved sharing stories with anyone who'd listen. She was a devoted wife, mother, and (especially) grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, travel, crossword puzzles, a good glass of wine, and most of all being surrounded by a close and loving family, by whom she will be missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 9th.









