|
|
Sarah Margaret Brown
Asheville - Sarah Brown died unexpectedly on December 3 at her home in Asheville. A memorial service for her will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 3 p.m. at Gracepoint Church, 50 Woodland Hill Road in Asheville. Family and friends are welcome.
Sarah was born in San Francisco, California to David and Carole Brown. She grew up in Santa Rosa and Clear Lake, finishing high school in 1991. She graduated from California School of Arts and Crafts in Oakland with a degree in art in 1997. After college, she pursued adventure and work in Oregon, Idaho, and Montana before settling in Asheville in the early 2000s. Here, she cared for infants and young children of working parents, which she felt was her life-calling. She incorporated creative art projects into her care program in order to enrich children's lives.
She is survived by friends and family across the US, but always considered Asheville her home. Her Facebook page is now a memorial and friends are encouraged to leave messages on that page (search Sarah Brown Asheville).
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020