Sarah "Sally" (McRae) McCracken Obituary
Fairview - Sarah (Sally) Woodward McRae McCracken, 84, died on Sunday, April 12th in Fairview with her husband of 64 years, Julian W. McCracken, by her side. Born in Clifton Forge, Virginia, she was the only child of Dr. Cameron and Beatrice McRae. A 1953 graduate of Burnsville High School, Sally spent time in her childhood living in Bat Cave, Mars Hill, Durham and South Hill, Virginia. While attending Erskine College, she met her future husband, Julian, during his senior year at Clemson. Sally enjoyed sewing, fashion, writing, reading, playing the piano, listening to all types of music and the Prairie Home Companion, and was a huge baseball fan. She loved the travel that being the spouse of a 30-year career Army officer brought. Sally is survived by her husband, Julian; sons Julian, Jr. of Phoenixville, PA (Joann), Stephen of Boise, ID, and Marvin of Fairview (Sara); and daughter Elizabeth Baldwin of Fairview (Christian). She is also survived by nine grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. The family is grateful and appreciative for the compassionate care provided by the staff of Flesher's Healthcare Center (Fairview). Due to the current public health situation, Sally's memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may donate in the name of Sally McCracken to: Calvary Episcopal Church, 2840 Hendersonville Road, Fletcher, NC 28732.

To place a condolence online, please visit

www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 19, 2020
