Sarah Townsend Skinner
Asheville - Sarah Townsend Skinner, 68, of Asheville, N.C. died on Friday evening, July 19th, in a double fatality automobile accident outside of Asheville. She had retired to Asheville in 2015, after working as a psychiatric occupational therapist for many years, most recently at the University of Illinois Medical Center in Chicago.
Sarah is survived by her son Ted, who lives and works in Chicago, her brother Sherman (Lorrie) Skinner of Denville, NJ, her sister-in-law Jane Skinner of Iowa City, IA, 11 nieces and nephews, and several grand-nieces and -nephews, all of whose lives she touched in significant ways. Celebrations of her life are being planned and will be private.
Donations in Sarah's memory may be sent to the American Civil Liberties Union, at https://action.aclu.org/give/make-gift-aclu-someones-memory or 212-549-2585, or to the Sarah Skinner Memorial Fund, Homeward Bound of Western North Carolina, PO Box 1166, Asheville, NC, 28802, or at homewardboundwnc.org, or may be made to a .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 30, 2019