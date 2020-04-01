Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Ventura
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Ventura


1976 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Ventura Obituary
Sarah Ventura

Asheville - It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Sarah Giles Ventura on Saturday March 28th, 2020 at her home in Asheville, North Carolina.

Sarah was born November 7th, 1976 in Petersburg, Virginia. She was 43 years old.

Sarah is survived by the love of her life Robert Dominic Ventura III her husband of 14 years. Her father David Kormanec(Connie), mother Sue Dundon, her loving, adored sons Cayden Asher Ventura, Devon Gage Ventura-Butler, Taylor Chase Ventura and Dominic Ventura. Grandchildren, Makenna Ventura, Naomi Butler, Malachi Butler. Sister In law Michelle Ventura and Nicholas Caruso, father in law Robert Dominic Ventura Jr. and Francesca. Brother Andrew Kormanec and family, sister Erin Butterworth-Hawkins. Grandmother, Barbara Whitman. Uncle, Mike Kormanec, Caleb, Leila Kormanec and Tiffany Smith.

Sarah will be buried at a private ceremony. A Celebration of Life service is planned for later in the year when travel is permitted. Announcement of date and location will be given once it has been determined.

To sign Sarah's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -