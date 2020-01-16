|
|
Scott Richard Melrose
Greensboro - Scott Richard Melrose, January 14, 2020, after a year-long battle with multiple myeloma, at age 58, formerly of Asheville. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Maureen (Miles) Melrose; two daughters, Shannon (Tyler) Stephens and Laura (Mario) Augustinovic; a granddaughter; parents, Carol Ladd and Richard Melrose; three siblings; and several nieces and nephews. Scott was a landscape architect for 25 years. He was principle for Melrose Design Group for 15 years. Scott was also an adjunct professor of landscape architecture at A&T University of Greensboro. His funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, January 24, at 10 am, at St. Dominic Church, 97 West Main St., Shortsville, NY. Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Shortsville, NY. In lieu of flowers, Scott would like friends to perform a random act of kindness. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua, NY. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020