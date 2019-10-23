|
Scottie Yarborough
Candler - Scott Ray "Scottie" Yarborough, Jr., 29 of Candler, passed away on October 19, 2019.
He was the son of Jill Portwood Yarborough and the late Scott Yarborough. He is also survived by step-mother, Ruby Yarborough; grandmother, Barbara Gosnell; grandparents, David and Shirley Portwood; and brother, Gabe.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Methodist Church Cemetery, 277 Oak Hill Rd., Candler, with the Rev. Scott Rogers officiating.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019